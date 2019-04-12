Nigeria: Ibadan Royal Tussle - Court of Appeal Strikes Out Ladoja's Motion On Gazette

Ibadan — The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, yesterday, set aside a motion filed by a former governor of Oyo State, who is Osi Olubadan, Senator Rashidi Ladoja seeking to set aside the approval of Governor Abiola Ajimobi and his decision to gazette the matter.

Governor Ajimobi, after setting up a judicial inquiry to review the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, installed 48 kings in the state and further went on to gazette it to make it legal.

Ajimobi, who was dissatisfied with the January 20, 2018 decision of Justice Olajumoke Aiki at the Oyo State High Court, appealed the judgment of the lower court.

The appellate court led by Justice Nonyerem Okoronkwo, ruled that the thrust of the relief sought was trying to invoke the court to set aside the gazette which approved the crowning of the kings.

Other members of the panel that set aside the motion included Justice A. Talba and Justice F. Ojo.

According to them, the gazette which Ladoja is praying the court to set aside was not the subject matter at the lower court.

The three-man panel said: "We refuse to entertain the issue and urged the appellant to incorporate it in the main appeal and the motion is hereby strike out. The matter was then adjourned to May 27, 2019 for hearing of the main appeal.

When Vanguard called some of the new kings for comments on the ruling, they said they had not got the full gist of the ruling.