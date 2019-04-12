Malawi: APM Delivers! Bullets, Wanderers Get Land for Their Stadium

President Peter Mutharika's directive that government should construct stadiums for domestic football powerhouses Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers is coming to fruition as two sites have been allocated in Blantyre where government will build the facilities.

Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development on Thursday received two sites from Blantyre City Council.

Bullets had earlier proposed Ngumbe near Kameza Roundabout along the Zalewa Road in Blantyre as their possible stadium site while Wanderers earmarked a piece of land close to Chichiri Secondary School.

The the two Blantyre-based TNM Super League outfits switched, with Bullets picking land near Moneymen Growth Centre along Chikwawa Road while Wanderers opted for land near Kanjedza in Limbe West opposite Blantyre Teachers Training College.

Bullets and Wanderers have existed for over 50 years but do not own stadiums let alone a basic ground.

Meanwhile, Bullets already unveiled the design of their 25 000-seater stadium, which they hope to be constructed on the land.

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said they already had the design because they were in the process of doing the same within the next five years as part of their commercialisation drive.

He added that they also have plans to construct a 10 000-seater stadium at Kamba ground in Naperi, Blantyre for their reserve and youth teams.

Haiya said they are waiting for the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) to give them a go-ahead.