12 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Africa: Afcon2019 - Angola Expectant About Friday's Draw

Luanda — The senior males National Football Squad will find out this Friday their adversaries at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON2019), whose draw is scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt.

Angola - who is in Pot B of the draw with Zimbabwe, Burundi, Namibia, Guinea Bissau and Tanzania - will be represented in the ceremony by the chairman of the country's football federation (FAF), Artur Almeida e Silva, and the squad's coach, the Serbian Srdjan Vasiljevic.

The AFCON event is set to happen from 21 June to 12 July in Egypt.

This will be Angola's eighth presence in the final stage of the continental competition.

