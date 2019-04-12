Angola: Handball/Afrocup - 1º De Agosto Through to Semi-Finals

Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto senior women's handball team are through to the semi-finals of the African Cup Winner Clubs Cup after thrashing in Morocco the Renascense of Senegal squad by 39-7.

This is the fourth consecutive triumph of 1º de Agosto in this competition, after ending the group stage on top of the group with six points in three games.

The final is set to happen on 14 April.

The title of this competition is in the possession of another Angolan team, Petro de Luanda, who are fighting to retain it.