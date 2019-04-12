12 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Handball/Afrocup - 1º De Agosto Through to Semi-Finals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto senior women's handball team are through to the semi-finals of the African Cup Winner Clubs Cup after thrashing in Morocco the Renascense of Senegal squad by 39-7.

This is the fourth consecutive triumph of 1º de Agosto in this competition, after ending the group stage on top of the group with six points in three games.

The final is set to happen on 14 April.

The title of this competition is in the possession of another Angolan team, Petro de Luanda, who are fighting to retain it.

Angola

Children With HIV to Benefit From Early Treatment

The 2019-2021 Operational Plan for Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV will enable the early diagnosis and… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.