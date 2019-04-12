Angola: Luanda's '4 De Fevereiro' Airport Ready to Fight Crime

Luanda — Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International airport pledges smoothness and inviolability despite the high daily flow of migrants - an average of 5,000 passengers - in view of appropriate technical and technological means to combat criminal practices.

The assurance came from the director of the Information and Analysis Office of the General Command of the National Police, Commissioner José da Piedade.

The source highlighted the human capacity of the security forces operating at the airport unit.

"Our airports have the technical and human capacity to deal with threats to their apparent vulnerability, trafficking in children and the illegal exit of foreign currency and other criminal actions," he said, stressing the frequent drug seizures.

Speaking to the press at the end of a visit the National Police General Commander, Paulo de Almeida, paid to the 4 de Fevereiro Airport and surrounding infrastructure, the Commissioner José da Piedade spoke of the need to strengthen local security.

He called for the strengthening of cooperation mechanisms among the various institutions operating in this area, with a view to strengthening security and fighting criminal activities.

The stocktaking activity allowed us to learn of existence of means of detention, inspection of suspicious goods, drugs, monetary values ??and others for commercial purposes," said the spokesman for multi-sector commission to assess the readiness of airports and ports.

In addition to the general commander, the delegation was integrated by National director of Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) Eugénio Alexandre, representatives of Migration and Foreigner Service (SME) and Tax General Agency (AGT).