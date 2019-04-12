Angola: MP Wants More Youths Involved in Local Elections

Luanda — The second deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Suzana Augusta de Melo, appealed on Thursday in Luanda for young people to join and commit themselves to the institutionalization process of the local elections, which are to be held in the country for the first time in 2020.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting of the seventh parliamentary commission with Youth Platforms, the MP (pictured at centre) considered it an important occasion for lawmakers to be aware of the anxieties of young people.

On the occasion, the MP highlighted several issues discussed in the meeting such as education, vocational training, employment, health, housing and public services.

On his turn, the member of the National Youth Council (CNJ) António Tingão, defended the urgent approval of the legislative package for local elections.

To António Tingão, the MPs must take into account the recommendations and proposals embodied in the consulting process report made with several sections of the society.

The meeting with Youth Platforms was instituted by the 7th Commission of the National Assembly five years ago. It aims at bolstering the capacity of youth leaders on the main politico-juridical instruments.