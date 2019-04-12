Angola: Children With HIV to Benefit From Early Treatment

Luanda — The 2019-2021 Operational Plan for Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV will enable the early diagnosis and treatment of children with the disease and the provision of medical advice.

The plan, which is part of the campaign dubbed "Born Free to Shine" launched in December 2018 by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, aims at reducing the mother-to -child transmission of HIV from the current 26 to 14 percent by 2021.

The work is being conducted through childcare consultations, vaccinations, nourishment and services provided for children.

The introduction of the operational plan was made by the director of the National Institute for Fight against HIV (INLS), Lúcia Furtado, attended by the First Lady, wives of provincial governors and ambassadors of the project.

According to the director, the plan is made up of three aspects, namely early prevention of HIV, prevention of mother-to child transmission of HIV, paediatric treatment and combat against stigmatization and discrimination.

In addition, the INLS director said that the first stage of the operational plan will be implemented in the provinces of Benguela, Cuanza sul, Cunene, Huambo, Huíla, Luanda, Lunda Sul and Moxico.

The vision of the project is that by 2030 Angola should have substantially reduced the number of children infected with HIV.