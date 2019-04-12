Malawi: Zambia, Rwanda Give Malawi Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Victims

The Zambian and Rwanda governments have provided assorted humanitarian assistance to Malawi Government to mitigate the effects of flooding and tropical cyclone Idai.

Zambia assistance is valued at US$580 000 and includes maize flour, kitchen utensils, clothes, buckets and medical suppliers among others.

While Rwanda on Thursday remitted US$200 000 to Malawi.

Minister in the office of Vice President of Zambia, Sylvia Chalikosa presented the humanitarian assistance to Malawi through Minister of Homeland Security Responsible for Disaster Management, Nicholas Dausi on Thursday at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

"Our support is being extended to Mozambique and Zimbabwe as they were affected with the effects of the tropical cyclone which resulted in flooding in some parts of the two countries," she stated.

Chalikosa pointed out that neighbouring countries need to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on how they could mitigate some of the effects of climate change and disasters in the near future.

Dausi commended Zambian government for response positively by providing humanitarian assistance to affected communities in the country.

"I want to assure you that the assistance that you have provided to Malawi will be used to the intended purpose. The items will surely alleviate some of the suffering the affected communities are going through now," Dausi added.

Zambian High Commissioner to Malawi, Dr John Ngwata Phiri observed that the state of affairs in which the displaced communities are living in are not encouraging'

He added that humanitarian assistance remains the only hope at this point in time and communities need to be provided with adequate basic needs for their survivor.

Principal Secretary and Commissioner for Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA), Wilson Moleni said affected householders still require humanitarian assistance to mitigate their effects of the flooding and tropical cyclone Idai.

He said assessment teams have been deplored to the affected districts in order to come up with a comprehensive assessment report to be used in addressing the plight of affected communities.

Over 173 camps have been set in the country.

High Commissioner for Rwanda to Malawi, Monique Mukaruliza on the other hand presented to the assistance to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano at Capital Hill.

"We want to hand over the assistance of US$ 200,000 to you as a support to help in addressing some of the challenges being face in carrying out humanitarian assistance to the affected communities," Mukaruliza pointed out.

Receiving the assistance, Fabiano thanked the Rwandan government for their timely assistance saying this would go a long way in alleviating the plight of flood survivors in the affected 15 districts of the country.

He said the assistance would be used to cover the current budget deficit for the humanitarian assistance which is at US$25 000.

The Minister said the next step would be reconstruction, resettlement and recovery process which could be done on long term plan.