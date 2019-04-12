Kenya: NHIF Clears Kadenge's Sh2 Million Hospital Bill

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) on Thursday cleared a Sh2 million hospital bill accrued by Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge during his two-month stay at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Kadenge, whose health has been failing for a while now, suffered a second stroke in February and was admitted to the hospital's high dependency unit.

This was his second admission at the referral facility after a previous stroke attack.

The football great has been undergoing inpatient treatment, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

NHIF acting chief executive Nicodemus Odongo said they had decided to pay Kadenge's bill in recognition of the significant contribution he had made to sports in the country during his glory years.

"NHIF is happy to be associated with all Kenyans and legends in different spheres of life. We are proud to have paid the bill for Joe Kadenge, one of Kenya's prolific sporting icons, and will continue supporting him and other Kenyans through the provision of affordable quality healthcare," said Odongo.

Kadenge's son, Chris, said his father was recuperating at his Mariakani home in Nairobi.

"Mzee is doing well and in high spirits. Apart from the occasional complaints related to old age, he is in good shape," Chris told Nation Sport.