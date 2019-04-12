Kenya: Back From Maternity, Cherop Now Eyes Boston Marathon Title

Sharon Cherop returns to race in her first Majors since maternity leave, the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Cherop, an ex-champion of the Boston Marathon, travelled to the USA with her 10-year-old daughter Natalie Chepng'etich and will be hoping to see her at the finish line as she crosses first.

Tough order for the former winner as she will be competing against two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat, Paris Marathon champion Betsy Saina and 2015 Boston Marathon champion Caroline Rotich.

Cherop, Eldoret City Marathon champion, told Nation Sport that she will be happy to be back in the winning groove.

"I will be running my first major marathon after maternity leave and I want to finish in a podium position. I have done enough build up training for the race because I know the course is tough," said Cherop.

She said winning the Eldoret Marathon last year showed that she had recovered well from maternity and she wanted to show the other athletes the importance of participating in a local race.

Cherop said the first time she competed in Boston, it was so tough she didn't want to go back their but got encouragement from athletes like Catherine Ndereba. She returned in 2012 and won.