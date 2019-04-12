Mauritius: Laying of Foundation Stone of the Emirates Swimming Pool and Sports Complex At Phoenix

press release

The construction of a Sports Complex, with necessary amenities, fits in Government's vision of a healthy nation that contributes to the advancement of the country and he urged the inhabitants of Vacoas/Phoenix to make optimum use of the complex that is being constructed for their benefit.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement yesterday at the stone laying ceremony of the Emirates swimming pool and Sports Complex, in presence of several eminent personalities.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted the bonds of friendship uniting Mauritius and Emirates and lauded the bilateral relations between the two countries as a dynamic partnership which has gained considerable momentum in a number of areas such as employment and the aviation network.

Mr Jugnauth pointed out that in this modern era, it is requisite for Mauritius to abide by a sports culture so as to maintain a healthy lifestyle. He underscored that this new swimming pool with state-of-the-art facilities will add up to the existing ones, and, with its unique design and structure, the Emirates Swimming Pool and Sports Complex will be a gem of its kind, as it extends the opportunity for the inhabitants of the region to practice sports of their choice.

Speaking on drugs scourge, which is impacting negatively on the society especially on the youth, he said that the Government is deploying all means to combat it and added that this Sports Complex comes at the most appropriate time.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, also present on this occasion, highlighted that the swimming pool complex, the first of its kind in the region, would benefit the inhabitants of Vacoas/Phoenix as well as other Mauritians. He pointed out that there are around 61 primary schools in Mauritius that are currently being given swimming courses, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research and the Mauritius Sports Council.

For his part, Mr Orhan Abbas, the Emirates Senior-Vice President of Commercial Operations of Africa expressed his enthusiasm of being a part of this project and stated that Mauritius and Emirates share a close bond that goes back a long way. He added that this complex is a legacy to the future generation of athletes.

Emirates swimming pool and Sports Complex

Funded by the Emirates Airline to the tune of six million dollars, the new Sports Complex will comprise a heated and covered swimming pool of 25m x 20m, a learner's pool of 12.5m x 4m, an administrative building comprising a sauna, a fitness centre, a cafeteria, changing rooms, a family gym, offices and toilets as well as sitting accommodation for 300 persons. Provision has also been made for the use of photovoltaic solar panels for the heating of the pool. The works are expected to be completed within one year.

The Vacoas/Phoenix Swimming Pool Foundation has been set up to manage the construction of the facility and will comprise, amongst others, representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Municipal Council of Vacoas/Phoenix and Emirates. The Chairperson of the Foundation is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Maubarakahmad Boodhun and the Honorary President is the member of the National Assembly, Mr Showkutally Soodhun.