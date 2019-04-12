Sudan: Bachelet Urges Sudan Authorities to Protect Human Rights and Rule of Law

Geneva — "This is a very critical, volatile moment for Sudan and there is deep uncertainty and unease about the future," Bachelet said. "We are closely monitoring developments and call on the authorities to refrain from using force against peaceful protestors, and to ensure that security forces and judicial authorities act in full accordance with the rule of law and Sudan's international human rights obligations."

The High Commissioner appealed for calm and called on the authorities to release all those detained for their exercise of the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

"The crisis in Sudan has its roots in human rights grievances - economic, social, civil and political rights. The solution must also be grounded in human rights," she said.

"I call on the Government to address the people's demands. There needs to be a concerted effort, with the meaningful participation of civil society, to work to resolve these grievances."

She also stressed the need for independent, prompt and effective investigations into the excessive use of force against protestors since December last year.

Bachelet reiterated the readiness of the UN Human Rights Office to strengthen its engagement with Sudan to advise and assist the State in discharging fully its human rights obligations.