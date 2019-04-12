Nigeria: Tiwa Savage, Omosexy, Femi Kuti, Others to Speak At 2019 Cannes Lion

Nine Nigerian creatives including screen diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti and Afropop star, Tiwa Savage are billed to speak at the 2019 Cannes Lion Festival.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (formerly the International Advertising Festival) is a global event for those working in creative communications, advertising, and related fields.

It is considered the largest gathering of the advertising and creative communications industry.The five-day festival, incorporating the awarding of the Lions awards, will hold from June 17 to June 21.

Reports have it that other Nigerian speakers include Steve Babaeko of X2M media, Copywriter, Oje Ojeaga, media personality, Fade Ogunro, marketing expert, Idiaremo Atimomo.

Others are filmmaker, Tolulope Ajayi and media executive, Fidelis Anosike. They will be speaking alongside globally renowned media and advertising practitioners including Shonda Rhimes, Winnie Harlow and Alfonso Cuaro.

An elated Omotola took to social media to share the news, including details of her speaking engagement.

She wrote, @realomosexy, "Whose Home? So I'll be speaking at the 66th Edition of @cannes_lions on the 20th of June 2019.

"I'll be speaking on "The Authentic African Story" . Also speaking at the largest gathering of creative thought leaders are writer/ Autor Shonda Rhimes, Director Alphonso Cuaron.

"Netflix's Kenya Barris, Endeavor's Bozoma St. John and many others. If you're in France about this time, see ya!"

NAN reports that Ogunro, Tiwa and Kuti will speak on 'Afrobeat VS Afrobeats' while Anosike, Omosexy and Babaeko on 'The Authentic African Story'.