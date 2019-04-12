Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council (TCC) has affirmed its contact with the all Arab, African, European and American countries to explain the Council's goals of change. The Chairman of the Political Committee at the Transitional Military Council Lt. Gen. Omar Zain-al-Abideen pointed out, in the first press conference at the Defense Ministry on Friday, to the importance of their association with the region and the world around them, pointing to the importance of communication with others to create the atmosphere internally and externally, revealing that their response to the change came to secure the necessary climate to take the country to the safety zone.
Sudan: Military Council Affirms Its Contacts With the International Community
