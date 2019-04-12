Cameroon: Professionalism and Employability - Higher Education Staff Sharpen Skills

This was during a one-day seminar in Yaounde on April 10, 2019.

In a bid to respond to the growing need of more university students obtaining jobs upon graduation, staff of the Ministry of Higher Education, particularly those in the Division of Studies, Planning and Statistics, on April 10, 2019 dwelled on the changes that have taken place in the educational domain so as to upgrade university studies to fit with demands of the job market. This was during a one-day seminar in Yaounde on the theme: "Professionalism and Dynamism in Cameroon's Higher Education: Stakes, Challenges and Perspectives".

While opening the workshop, the Representative of the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Mohamadou Guidado, Director of Studies, Planning and Statistics Division of the Ministry of Higher Education said they are out to ameliorate qualitative and quantitative job offers. The objectives of the seminar, he said, was to enable participants to master the stakes and challenges of the current dynamics in the Higher Education sub-sector of Cameroon's higher education, for a better planning of this type of education. This is to enable participants propose appropriate solutions to brave challenges and play a major role in attaining quality assurance in professionalism and employability. Participants listed the major changes in the higher education sector particularly in relation to the contemporary socio-economic environment.

One of the facilitators at the workshop said the international environment is constantly changing and Cameroon's industrial sector is diminishing. That is why the government, through a strategic document, established structural developmental programmes. He said in the workshop they addressed how the university community can help the government in improving its industrial sector as well as in ensuring that the country is up-to-date with an ever technological environment that is changing.