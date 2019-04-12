Cameroon: Star Building - Canadian, Huawei Officials Received

Prime Minister, Head of Government Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on April 11, 2019 had discussions with members of three separate delegations.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on April 11, 2019 at the Star Building in Yaounde received in audience the Assistant Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada in charge of Sub Saharan Africa, Leslie Norton on behalf of the Head of State, President Paul Biya. The audience came a day after the same official was received by the Prime Minister in the company of the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Nathalie O'Neil.

Speaking after the audience, the High Commissioner said they used the audience to reiterate the announcement Leslie Norton made the previous day that Canada will give 6.65 million US Dollars humanitarian aid to Cameroon in 2019. She said Leslie Norton's visit was the third a Canadian high-level government official was making to Cameroon within the last 12 months, testifying of the good relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Dion Ngute also granted an audience to a delegation of the Chinese Group, HUAWEI.

The delegation was led by Philippe Wang, the Vice President of Public Affairs and governmental affairs for HUAWEI in Northern Africa. The main objective of the audience was to do a follow-up assessment of the Strategic partnership agreement in the domain of Information and Communica tion Technologies signed between the government of Cameroon and HUAWEI Group in Beijing, China on September 3, 2018. Talking to the press after the audience, Philippe Wang said, "We discussed about the MOU we signed last year in China and projects we are developing for digital infrastructure training and our engagement to build and train young people in terms of competence for ICT."

He also said they discussed the HUAWEI ICT Academy Project, stating that by mid this year, the official launching ceremony of the academy will take place. They also talked about electrification project in rural areas using solar energy, submarine optical fibre and Backbone transmission network projects. The Prime Minister reportedly congratulated HUAWEI for its great contribution to Cameroon, stating that it was an opportunity to work with companies like HUAWEI.

He said Cameroon was proud of the submarine cable project linking the country and Brazil. A delegation of the National Coordination of Associations of Muslim Youths of Cameroon for the support of actions of the Presidential Couple (CNAJMCSAU), led by Moussa Ben Inoussa met the Prime Minister to present their determination to support government fight against insecurity and present their pressing needs.