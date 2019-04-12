Cameroon: Canadian Humanitarian Assistance - North West, South West Included in 2019

Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on April 10, 2019 granted separate audiences to a Canadian and Westminster Foundation for Democracy delegations.

The visiting Assistant Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada in charge of Sub Saharan Africa, Leslie Norton has announced that for the year 2019 , "Canada will give 6.65 million US Dollars humanitarian aid to Cameroon. For the first time, part of the aid will go to the North West and South West Regions."

The Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Nathalie O'Neil made the revelation in Yaounde on April 10, 2019 after she accompanied the Assistant Deputy Minister for talks with Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Joseph Dion Ngute.

Talking to the press, she said "We are concerned with the situation the people in the North West and South West Regions are facing." She said they are quite pleased about the announced assistance and disclosed that Canada will continue to support the refugees and Internally Displaced Persons in the Far North Region as well as in the East. The High Commissioner said that Cameroon is a long time friend of Canada and it is important for officials to see how things are going on the field and to exchange with authorities on a number of issues of common interest.

That, she said, justified the visit of the Leslie Norton to Cameroon. Discussions between Prime Minister Dion Ngute and the Canadian government officials also focused on the upcoming elections in Cameroon this year, importance of decentralisation, trade issues and cooperation with the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism given some of the shared experiences that Canada has, Nathalie O'Neil said.

On the heels of discussions with the Canadian officials, Prime Minister Dion Ngute also received in audience a dele gation from the Westminster Foundation for Democracy. The British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Rowan James Laxton came along with the delegation members.

After their discussions, the High Commissioner told the press that "I was very pleased to introduce to the Prime Minister three senior visitors from overseas, one from Northern Ireland, one from Scotland and an academic from Serbia. This is part of a programme of support from the Foundation. In the coming couple of days, they will meet with govern ment ministers, heads of commissions, political parties, the civil society, lawyers, among others.

On their specific mission, he said, "We are looking at the issue of governance the role and utility of organisations we call them ombudsman which can help to improve on the accountability of public service and therefore improve public trust and confidence and contribute to the improved efficiency of the public service." They therefore want to contribute in the attainment of President Paul Biya's good governance vision for Cameroon.

