Cameroon: National Football Academy - Young Trainees Honoured

A ceremony to present trophies won during the 56th edition of the Semences Olympiques tournament took place in Yaounde yesterday April 12, 2019.

It was a happy day at the headquarters of the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT) in Ngousso, Yaounde yesterday April 11, 2019. The event was a ceremony to present trophies won during the justended 56th edition of the Semences Olympiques Football tournament in Yaounde. Speaking at the occasion, the Board Chair of the National Football Aca demy, Issa Hayatou hailed the Semences Olympiques team for their participation in the building of a good image of ANAFOOT.

He encouraged the young trainees to continue working hard for their good and that of ANAFOOT. He equally assured them that ANAFOOT will ensure that they train in the best conditions. He said ANAFOOT can be proud of many achievements but much work still needs to be done in order to take Cameroon football to a new era. The General Manager of ANAFOOT, Carl Enow Ngachu said the academy is training and the goal is to encourage the children to work hard.

He said the intention was not to win trophies but to evaluate the kids and the work ANAFOOT has done so far. ANAFOOT presented two teams in the Semences Olympiques tournament notably, the U-12 and U-15 categories. In the men's U-12 team emerged overall winners and also won the trophy for best player. In the U-15 category, ANAFOOT equally won the trophy for that category and also the trophy for the best player. Meanwhile, an NGO, Cielenou World Union, based in the USA donated sports equipment to ANAFOOT yesterday.

The equipment comprising jerseys, bags, boots and football stockings were handed over to the officials of ANAFOOT by the Assistant Athletic Director, Eric Cielenou. He said the goal is to use sports as motor of development and education. He said he came to ANAFOOT to encourage the children and also in response to the call by the General Manager of ANAFOOT to support the children.