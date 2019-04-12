South Africa: Minor Expected to Appear for Murder and Rape of Matric Learner

press release

A 17-year-old boy is expected to appear at the Kanyamazane Periodical Court tomorrow, 12 April 2019, on charges of murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice. The incident occurred at Ncakeni, Pienaar, near Nelspruit on Monday, 08 April 2019.

It is alleged that the victim, a 16-year-old girl, left home for a study session on Monday, 08 April 2019, but never returned home. The following day, her parents reportedly conducted a search for her around the area, with no success. They, however, learned that she was last seen with the suspect, after the study session on that day.

The parents then reported the matter to the police, yesterday. Police immediately confronted the suspect and enquired about the whereabouts of the victim. He initially claimed that she had driven off with an unknown man, whom he thought was her uncle. As the interrogation intensified, he changed his tune and informed the police the victim had died as a result of strangulation and he buried her out of fear of being arrested. He proceeded to point out where the body was buried, a shallow grave, in Pienaar. Preliminary investigation suggested that she may have been raped before being strangled to death.

Police have in the meantime taken in a second person for questioning.