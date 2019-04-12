Tanzania Set to Host Mara River Day On Sept 15 This Year

TANZANIA will host the next Mara River Day on September 15 this year, taking it from Kenya that has severally convened the event.

The revelation was made recently here by Serengeti District Commissioner (DC), Mr Nurdin Babu, who said that government officials in Mara Region have already confirmed. "Already we have received a letter informing us that we will be the host of the 2019 Mara River Day celebrations and we will start preparations at an appropriate time," he noted.

He said the event is annually celebrated and jointly commemorated by Tanzania and Kenya with the goal of promoting sustainable conservation of the river.

Expounding further, he said Mara River runs through Masai-Mara Game Reserves in Kenya and Serengeti National Park in Tanzania before emptying its waters into Lake Victoria on the Tanzanian side.

"Therefore the transboundary river forms an integral part of the Serengeti- Masai Mara ecosystem. The last time the Mara Day was held in Bomet in Kenya and this time the event will be held in Tanzania," pointed out Mr Kanuni Kanuni of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), when reached for comment