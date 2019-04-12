Tanzania: Yanga Maintain Title Charge

YOUNG Africans maintained their winning run in the Mainland Premier League, following a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Kagera Sugar in a five-goal thriller at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza yesterday.

Classic goals were netted in yesterday's game, as Kagera Sugar opened the scoring through Paul Ngwai, before Kassim Khamis pumped the ball into his own nets to pull level in the first half.

Yanga went ahead shortly after the break through, Heritier Makambo but Hamis eqaulised before Thabani Kamusoko snatched the winner for Yanga.

Following the victory, Yanga have now posted 74 points; 11 clear of second-placed Azam after playing 31 matches, one ahead of the 'ice cream makers', who will be on the sidelines until Sunday, when they face Mbeya City at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

Four days later, Azam will travel to Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara to face Ndanda FC. The Jangwani Street lads are currently 17 points ahead of the third placed and defending champions Simba.

However, the Msimbazi Street lads have nine matches in hand and could go top of the table if they win them all. The five goal thriller left struggling Kagera Sugar in real danger of being relegated from the top flight this season.

They remain glued fourth from the basement with 36 points from 32 matches, tying with Ruvu Shooting, who have played 33 outing but are separated on goal difference.

Mara's Biashara United are second bottom on 34 points from 31 matches, while bottom placed are African Lyon with 22 points 33 matches. To win the match, Yanga had to fight tooth and nail as Kagera Sugar also put up a spirited performance, battling to escape relegation.

Mecky Maxime charges started strongly and just 14 minutes into the game, striker Omary Mponda failed to hit the target after racing clear past Yanga defenders.

Yanga created a deadly foray in the 25th minute, when attacker Jafary Mohamed set up right wing back, Paul Godfrey, but his shot sailed way wade, with goalkeeper, Jeremiah Kisubi seemingly well beaten.

It was an end to end affair but Kagera Sugar struck the opener after half an hour mark, when skipper, Paul Ngwai headed past keeper, Klaus Kindoki a well taken corner kick by David Luhende.

After conceding, Yanga pressed hard for an equliser and they were rewarded in the 35th minute, when defender, Kassim Khamis powered into his own net in an attempt to clear Papy Tshishimbi's header.

A minute earlier, Makambo raced into the box but his cross in was timely blocked by a defender. Yanga were on the ascendency, stretching their opponents to the limit but lacked coordination upfront.

In the 37th minute, Feisal Salum's long range effort took a slight deflection off a defender and almost sailed in but goalkeeper, Kisubi bravely pushed the shot to safety.

Then, Kelvin Yondani overlapped and released the ball to Godfrey, whose cross was met with Tshishimbi's free header which was superb saved by Kisubi. After the break, Yanga came a stronger side and it took Makambo only two minutes to net the second with a bullet header.

A long pass from the centre circle by Yondani was well connected by the Congolese striker for his 15th goal of the campaign. He is second in the 'golden boot race' behind Mwadui FC's Salim Ayee, who is top with 16 goals.