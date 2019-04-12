12 April 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: CCM Hails Mara RC Report On Misuse of Funds

By From Ambrose Wantaigwa in Tarime

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi in Mara region has commended the findings by a probe team that was formed by the Regional Commissioner's office that revealed the controversial misappropriation of around 9,438,860,360 that was paid to the Tarime District Council.

The money was payment of service levies from the North Mara mine operated by the giant Acacia mining company.

CCM Regional Chairman, Samwel Kiboye said in Tarime yesterday that the findings were another reflection depicting the commitment by the fifth phase government under President John Magufuli to observe zero-tolerance on graft and corruption.

Mr Kiboye said the party has also advised the RC's office to extend investigations into eight other district councils that are comprised in the region to ascertain if public funds that were allocated to implement development projects did indeed reflect the value for money and not otherwise.

"We as the ruling party commend the job well done by the probe team that was formed by RC Malima in January this year, which revealed misappropriation of public funds, especially service levies that were paid to Tarime council to implement development projects while some untrustworthy officials made individual gains from the funds."

The probe report was handed to the Mara RC, Adam Malima on Tuesday in Tarime after completion of an investigation concerning the spending of the said amount that was issued to the council coffers by the miner for the past three years, where findings reflected that there was acute misappropriation of public funds and that it did not reflect value for money towards the implemented development projects.

