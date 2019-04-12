South Africa: PE Flying Squad and K9 Unit Sniff Out Drug Mules

press release

In our relentless efforts to eradicate illicit drug trading within our communities, intelligence led operations are yielding positive results.

On Wednesday, 10/04, PE Flying Squad and K9 Unit members executed a search warrant at a house in Buys Street in Bloemendal. Three suspects aged, 39, 72 and 76 years old were arrested for possession of drugs. A total of 1607 mandrax tablets, 50 grams of cocaine and 297 grams of tik were aseized. The estimated street value of the drugs is R 225 000. Suspect are expected to appear in court soon.

At another house in Virgo Street in Gelvandale two suspects, aged 39 years old were arrested for illegal possession of drugs. Police confiscated 7 packets of tik, small amount of cash, 11 rolls of dagga and 7 cell phones.

Earlier this week (8/04), six suspects were also arrested by the members in separate incidents for drug related offences after search warrants were executed at houses in Malabar and Missionvale. A total of 278 mandrax tablets, 83 rolls of dagga, 38 packets of tik , 6 packets of cocaine, a pellet gun and two cellphones were confiscated.

Acting Mount Road Cluster Commander, Brig Andrew Louw has re-iterated that 'these multi-disciplinary operations will continue until we identify and cripple these drug dens which are operating within our communities. We cannot allow criminals to live and ply their trade next to law abiding citizens and children. These substances are destroying our people and these arrests bear testimony to our commitment to eradicating drugs from our areas.'

The community is urged to continue providing information about illegal activities in their areas.