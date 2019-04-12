South Africa: Alleged Fraudster in Court for Over R1.7 Million Fraud From Her Employer

press release

Anovuyo Mvula (28) appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes (SCC) Court in Bellville today facing a charge of fraud valued over R1.7 million.

The suspect was arrested on 26 March and appeared at the SCC Court in Bellville on the same day and she was granted a R10 000.00 bail.

Mvula, a Credit Controller employee of a reputable international organisation, allegedly manipulated the financial system between January 2014 to December 2016 and made fraudulent transfers into her personal bank accounts.

The alleged stolen funds were supposed to be paid to existing suppliers or service providers.

The suspect is expected to be back in same Court on 14 May 2019.