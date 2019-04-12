10 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspects to Appear in Court for Dealing in Elephant Tusks

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Three suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday after they were arrested by Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit on Tuesday following a sting operation.

The team swiftly apprehended the unsuspecting trio in the vicinity of the Festival Mall in Kempton Park following a tip-off from members of the public that they were peddling two elephant tusks for R150 000.

The three who are aged 28, 37, and 39 are expected to appear before the Kempton Park court on Thursday to face charges of possession and dealing in elephant tusks in Contravention of Section 57 of the National Environmental Management-Biodiversity (Nemba) Act 57 of 2009.

South Africa

SABC Has Full Board At Last, After Ramaphosa Signs Off On Eight Additions

Eight new board members at the South African Broadcasting Corporation have received President Cyril Ramaphosa's… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.