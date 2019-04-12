South Africa: Suspects to Appear in Court for Dealing in Elephant Tusks

press release

Three suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Thursday after they were arrested by Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit on Tuesday following a sting operation.

The team swiftly apprehended the unsuspecting trio in the vicinity of the Festival Mall in Kempton Park following a tip-off from members of the public that they were peddling two elephant tusks for R150 000.

The three who are aged 28, 37, and 39 are expected to appear before the Kempton Park court on Thursday to face charges of possession and dealing in elephant tusks in Contravention of Section 57 of the National Environmental Management-Biodiversity (Nemba) Act 57 of 2009.