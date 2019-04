press release

Plessislaer police are appealing to members of the community for assistance with regards to a missing person from KwaPata in Pietermaritzburg. Siphosethu Dube (18) was last seen by a friend on 6 April 2019 at 12:00. She was wearing blue jeans, blue fur jersey and black slippers.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Sergeant Sindisiwe Ntombela on 076 302 2956/033 398 9700 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.