Nigeria: 'Nigeria Making Progress in Improved Access to HIV/Aids Services'

Abuja — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria is making steady progress in improving access to HIV/AIDS services through increased number of facilities offering such services in the country.

He also said the President Muhammadu Buhari government was taking responsibility of care and treatment of people living with HIV in Taraba and Abia states, placing 50,000 on treatment annually.

Osinbajo disclosed this at the public presentation of a 554-page book, Turning the Tide: AIDS in Nigeria, organised AIDS Prevention Initiatives in Nigeria (APIN) yesterday in Abuja.

He said since the first case of AIDS in Nigeria in 1986, the adult HIV prevalence rose from 1.8 per cent in 1991 to 5.8 per cent in 2001 and then declined to 1.4 per cent in 2019, as gleaned from the national AIDS indicator and impact survey.

According to him, the decline in HIV prevalence is a direct result of government's commitment to the HIV response supported by international donors and multilateral agencies.

Similarly, ONE campaign has made commitment to building effective partnerships for the delivery of healthcare to Nigerians, as well as transparency and accountability in public institutions.

It made this known after a courtesy visit to Osinbajo, with the Minister for Health Prof. Isaac Adewole; Senate president, Bukola Saraki; among others.

The delegation, along with Aliko Dangote, a member of ONE's board of directors, presented to the vice president a declaration signed by over 67,000 Nigerian youths detailing their policy priorities for the new term of the Buhari administration.

According to ONE's co-founder, Paul Bono, accountable politicians and empowered citizens are clearly key to any country's bright future. "No branch of government, on its own, can achieve what is needed. Just as we do all around the world, ONE will meet with anyone in the service of our goal of healthcare for everyone."

ONE's Nigeria Country Director, Serah Makka-Ugbabe, said the campaign was built on the ideal of strong, transparent institutions that are responsible to their citizens.