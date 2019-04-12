South Africa: Alleged Hijacker Fatally Shot and Four Arrested in Blairgowrie, Randburg

press release

Four suspects were arrested and one fatally wounded after police intercepted a car hijacking in Randburg this morning.

Police have been investigating and searching for suspects since receiving a number reports recently, of hijackings in Randburg and surroundings.

This morning between 05:00 and 06:00, police spotted suspicious men driving in a white a Volkswagen SUV, and kept close observation.

Shots were fired where after one suspect was fatally shot while two sustained injuries and were taken to hospital under police guard. Two other suspects were arrested without injuries.

An investigation is underway to establish if these firearms could have been used in the commission of other crimes; and whether or not the suspects could be linked to other crimes.

The arrested suspects are facing charges of attempted hijacking, possession of hijacked vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms. They will be appearing at Randburg Magistrate's Court in due course.

Management of police have commended the commitment and response of the members to the call to reduce the volumes of serious and violent crimes.

"Those brazen criminals who continue to terrorise law abiding residents must understand that Gauteng is too small a space to be shared with them. We will find them and the law will deal with them accordingly," warned Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.