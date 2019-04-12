South Africa: Former Attorney and Conveyancer Granted R20 000 Bail

press release

Rugaya Van Der Schyff (53), former attorney and conveyancer appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville today for the judgement on her bail application.

Van Der Schyff was arrested Thursday, 29 March on fraud charges that emanated from the alleged misappropriation and theft of trust funds amounting to R4, 882, 708.

The alleged fraud was done in her professional capacity as an additional duty of care and diligence in dealing with the transfer of properties and the Registrar of Deeds.

Consequently, an interdict against her practise as an attorney was issued on 19 February 2016 and was finally struck off from the roll of attorneys on 18 May 2017.

Despite this intervention to protect the community from falling prey on her alleged fraudulent schemes, she allegedly continued facilitating several other property purchases. In one of the cases she is charged along her ex-husband and these cases embroils over 40 victims.

The case against Rugaya was postpone to the 7 of May, whilst she was released on R20 000 bail with very stringent conditions.