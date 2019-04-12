Malawi: Rwanda Government Remits U.S.$ 200,000 Towards Flood Response Call

Lilongwe — pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

Rwandan Government Thursday remitted US$ 200,000 to Government of Malawi in response to humanitarian assistance towards flood survivors in the country.

High Commissioner for Rwanda to Malawi, Monique Mukaruliza presented to the assistance to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano in Lilongwe at the ceremony which was held at the Ministry's boardroom at Capital Hill.

Presenting the assistance, Mukaruliza said Rwanda government extend solidarity to government and people of Malawi as a result of the effects of flooding and tropical cyclone idai which had affected many householders.

She described the situation as an African disaster and there is need to put up all the efforts in order to mitigate the effects which have come about a result of climate change phenomenon.

The High Commissioner said there need to work together and take necessary measures to prevent such disasters affecting our people.

"We want to hand over the assistance of US$ 200,000 to you as a support to help in addressing some of the challenges being face in carrying out humanitarian assistance to the affected communities," Mukaruliza pointed out.

Receiving the assistance, Fabiano thanked the Rwandan government for their timely assistance saying this would go a long way in alleviating the plight of flood survivors in the affected 15 districts of the country.

He said the assistance would be used to cover the current budget deficit for the humanitarian assistance which is at US$25,000.

The Minister said the gesture demonstrated by Rwandan government has cemented the good neighborliness and cordial relationship that exist between the two countries.

"Government has estimated a total budget of US$ 45,000 and it has managed to provide US$ 20,000 which is being used to provide water, food and shelter to the affected householders," Fabiano explained.

He said the next step would be reconstruction, resettlement and recovery process which could be done on long term plan.

Deputy Director for Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA), Levy Manda said over 868, people have been affected with the floods in the country and 193, 000 households have been rendered homeless.

He said 60 lives have been lost due to flooding, 672 people were injured and three people are still missing.

Manda said that, "We still need assistance in areas of food, shelter and water and sanitation among others to help the affected households to living a normal life."

President Prof. Peter Mutharika declared state of disaster for the country on March 8, 2019 as a result of flooding that had occurred in another of districts in the southern part of the country and called for humanitarian assistance from development partners and well-wishers.