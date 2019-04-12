Malawi: Good Health Precondition for Development - Mutharika

Lilongwe — Pic by Roy Nkosi

President Arthur Peter Mutharika says good health is a precondition for development hence the need to seek innovative ways of monitoring and evaluating the country's health systems to meet people's needs.

Mutharika was speaking Thursday in Lilongwe when he officially launched the Malawi Health Situation Room aimed at strengthening analysis and response within the health systems through the use of an innovative virtual platform.

The monitoring system will mainly focus on three key areas of HIV and sexual reproductive health, community health and drug, and commodity supply chain in every district.

Mutharika described the initiative as a data revolution that will improve healthcare delivery in Malawi.

"Good health is a precondition for development because only healthy people have the capacity to contribute to the development of a country," he said.

The President added that he will continue to use public resources to improve quality of life by achieving better healthcare for every Malawian in the next five years.

"Together we can take Malawi from poverty to prosperity by ensuring that we are on track to achieve the sustainable development goals, leaving no one behind.

"We need to be a healthy people to drive this nation forward. And we need to be innovative in our methods in order to sustain our achievements. We have to do things unusual," he said.

To this effect, Mutharika said the Health Situation Room is one innovation for improving the healthcare delivery system.

"This will improve decision making in healthcare delivery. We are embracing innovative technology in healthcare as Malawi moves into the digital generation," he said.

Executive Director for UNAIDS, Dr Michael Sidibe said the Heath Situation Room will be crucial in identifying gaps in health programmes.

"This platform will help to fight inequities, improve redistribution of opportunities for everyone as it will foster accountability and embrace transparency," Sidibe said.

Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi said his ministry is committed to improve health services.

"We continue to seek innovative ways to monitor and evaluate our health systems to meet the needs of our people," Muluzi said.

The Malawi Health Situation Room is being funded by several development partners including UNAIDS, Germany Government, and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.