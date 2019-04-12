South Africa: Nephew Who Stabbed Uncle to Death After Card Game Gets Life Sentence

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Nhlakanipho Mdlalose has been sentenced to life plus five years behind bars on charges of murder, assault and defeating the ends of justice.

Mdlalose, his uncle, Thulani Buthelezi, and others were playing a game of cards at Denver Hostel in Johannesburg on March 26. A fight subsequently broke out between Mdlalose and his uncle.

Mdlalose then went to his place of residence and fetched a knife to stab his uncle in the body and face.

The hostel supervisor apprehended the 28-year old and handed him over to the police.

Motivating for a strong sentencing, State advocate Solomon Sinthumule argued that "the only suitable sentence the accused deserves is life imprisonment".

"During trial, evidence was led about the character of Mdlalose, who, unprovoked, would go into the hostel and assault people. The right to life is protected by our Constitution and our courts have an obligation to uphold the supreme law of the country by ensuring that those who undermine such rights pay the price," Sinthumule added.

In handing down judgment, Judge Ramarumo Monama noted that, although the accused is a first-time offender, evidence before the court demonstrated that he is a violent individual and that society needs protection from such individuals.

The court considered that the accused was not remorseful and therefore found that the prospects of rehabilitation were slim.

Source: News24