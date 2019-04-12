South Africa: Three Stock Thieves in Custody Following Recovery of Cattle Carcasses

press release

This morning at 05:00, the good partnership the SAPS has with other law enforcement agencies lead to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and stolen cattle. The team comprising of the Pietermaritzburg Stock Theft Unit, Magma Security, Westville SAPS and K9 Unit responded to a report of a white Ford Ranger that was travelling at a high speed chase in the Westville area.

The vehicle was being chased by law enforcement agencies from Ixopo area and it was intercepted on the M13, Queens Road where it overturned. Cattle carcases were scattered on the road. Six occupants in the vehicle fled the scene on foot and were chased with the assistance of the K9 Unit.

Three suspects aged between 29 and 41 were apprehended. Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the white Ford Ranger used by the suspects was stolen in the Point area on 19 January 2019. The cattle are suspected to be stolen in the UMzimkhulu area. More arrests are imminent as we continue with our investigations.

Charges of stock theft and possession of a suspected stolen property were opened for investigation at Westville SAPS. The suspects are due to appear in the Pinetown Magistrates' Court tomorrow for possession of suspected stolen property.