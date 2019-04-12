Nigeria: Two Unilag Students Arraigned Over Alleged Attempt to Rape Coursemate

For an alleged threat and attempt to rape their course mate, two University of Lagos (UNILAG) students, Ikedi Okpanlanedu, 21 and Samuel Idongesit, 20 were yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court in Yaba.

The duo were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Peter Ojo on a five-count charge brought against them by the police. Their alleged offence bordered on conspiracy, attempted rape, assault, impersonation and threatening violence.

According to prosecution, their offences contravened Sections 411, 262, 170 (1), 380 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Okpanlanedu and Idongesit were said to have committed the offences on April 1, 2019 at Peace Land Hotel, Folagoro, Lagos at about 4:40p.m. The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the undergraduates promised to introduce the victim, a make-up artiste to a person who needed her services.

They led her to a hotel room and attempted to rape her in the hotel room. Okpanlanedu told her he is an army personnel, and threatened to stab her with a knife he was holding, if she refuse to co-operate with them.

Olaluwoye said the suspects strangled the victim because she was calling for help. "It was a hotel worker, Mr. Ohaeri Godlove, who heard her screams and called the hotel security. The knife was recovered from the crime scene, and we intend to tender it in evidence."

Following their plea of not guilty, Magistrate Ojo admitted them to bail in each of the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. He also ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of three years' tax payment to the Lagos State government and adjourned until June 26, for mention.