South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt After House Robbery in Uitenhage

press release

The police in Uitenhage in conjunction with detectives from the Operational Command Centre have launched a manhunt for at least three suspects who allegedly hit a home in Uitenhage today.

On Wednesday, 10 April 2019 around 3:30pm, it is alleged that at least three men armed with firearms stormed into a house in Ross Gradwell Street, Uitenhage. The suspects allegedly threatened a 53-year-old woman and her two children with firearms. The suspects covered the victims with towels and stole clothing, cellphones, jewellery, a laptop and cash before fleeing the scene. At this stage, it is unknown whether a getaway vehicle was used. Police are investigating a case of house robbery and detectives are following up on all possible leads.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information, may contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Wouter Verwey on 084 846 2273 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.