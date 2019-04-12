11 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt After House Robbery in Uitenhage

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The police in Uitenhage in conjunction with detectives from the Operational Command Centre have launched a manhunt for at least three suspects who allegedly hit a home in Uitenhage today.

On Wednesday, 10 April 2019 around 3:30pm, it is alleged that at least three men armed with firearms stormed into a house in Ross Gradwell Street, Uitenhage. The suspects allegedly threatened a 53-year-old woman and her two children with firearms. The suspects covered the victims with towels and stole clothing, cellphones, jewellery, a laptop and cash before fleeing the scene. At this stage, it is unknown whether a getaway vehicle was used. Police are investigating a case of house robbery and detectives are following up on all possible leads.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information, may contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Wouter Verwey on 084 846 2273 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

South Africa

SABC Has Full Board At Last, After Ramaphosa Signs Off On Eight Additions

Eight new board members at the South African Broadcasting Corporation have received President Cyril Ramaphosa's… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.