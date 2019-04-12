South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Alleged False Tax Returns

press release

A 60-year-old alleged tax fraudster Marthinus Lourens Kok has made a brief appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court today after he was arrested on the same day.

A random internal audit in July 2015 by the South African Revenue Services (SARS), highlighted that Kok's Value Added Tax (VAT) returns were manipulated and SARS lost over R700 000 through the accused's alleged false returns submissions.

The matter was handed to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit and Kok was apprehended today and consequently appeared in court. Kok stands accused of contravening the Tax Administration Act, on six (6) counts of fraud.

The case has been postponed to the 30th of April 2019 for legal aid representative to be appointed for the accused.