Zimbabwe: Trevor Dongo, Bazooker for Cyclone Idai Fundraising Gig

Award-winning RnB singer, Trevor Dongo and rising Zimdancehall chanter, Bazooker will tomorrow grace the Miss National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo.

The beauty pageant contest, organised towards raising money to support the Cyclone Idai victims will be running under the theme No beauty shines brighter than that of a good heart.

Speaking to 263Chat, NUST Student Representative Council Secretary-General, Ruramai Sithole highlighted that they have gone to lengths of altering the beauty pageant title to express their solidarity with Cyclone Idai victims.

"Not all of us can be there with them (Cyclone Idai victims) but that does not mean we are not grieving together. As a result, we have decided to channel all proceeds of tomorrow's night to Cyclone Idai victims, we have also titled this edition Miss NUST Idai 2019 to show our solidarity with the victims," said Sithole.

Cyclone Idai hit the eastern parts of Zimbabwe on 15 and 16 March leaving over 300 people dead.