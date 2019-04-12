12 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Roller Hockey - National Team Leave for Portugal

Luanda, April 12 — The national senior men's roller hockey team travelled Friday (April 12) to Porto city, Portugal, for a five-day preparation games ahead of the 66th Edition of the International Easter Tournament on 17- 21 April, 2019 in Switzerland.

In the event, also known as the Montreux Tournament, the African Champions (Angola) will face Spain, Portugal and the host Switzerland, three world hockey powers.

The competition precedes the World Cup in Spain, running from 7 to 14 July, in which Angola will seek to retain or improve the 5th position of the Edition achieved in China in 2017.

