Angola: HIV Campaign Foresees 26 to 14 Percent Decrease By 2021

Luanda, — A campaign dubbed "Nascer Livre para Brilhar" Born Free to Shine launched by Angola's First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço in December 2018 will help reduce HIV transmission rate from mother to child from 26 percent in 2019 to 14 % by 2021.

The information was released last Thursday (11) by the First Lady while addressing an opening ceremony of a meeting to present the Operational Plan for the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission 2019-2021 of HIV and the respective national and provincial goals. Ana Dias Lourenço stressed that the campaign also foresees to increase the use of condoms by young people aged 15-24 years and improve the quality of pediatric care by 2021.

The First Lady's initiative is in line with the strategies of the National Institute for combat AIDS, based on the country's overall goals and commitments, the initiative has recently developed a National Plan for Accelerating the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV. The campaign aims to raise awareness and give priority to problems experienced by all the countries of the continent and strengthen the political commitment of the African Nations.