12 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Portugal Available to Assist Angola in Electronic Procedure

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda, — Portuguese minister of Justice Francisca Van-Dúnem expressed the European country's availability to support Angola to continue with the dematerialisation of the processes and of electronic procedures.

The dematerialisation of the processes and electronic procedure aims to reduce the use of paper in judicial proceedings, at the same time ensuring speed up in the procedure of these documents.

In an interview published on Thursday (11) by the National Radio of Angola (RNA), ahead of 16-18 April working visit to Angola, Francisca Van-Dúnem said the support should be given to Superior Council of Judiciary (Angola).

The minister said the move marks the resumption of the work that existed before, stressing that the opening of the Portuguese side follows a request by the President of the Superior Council of the Judiciary of Angola.

Francisca Van-Dúnem was born in Luanda and is the first black woman to take up a ministerial position in Portugal.

Angola

Children With HIV to Benefit From Early Treatment

The 2019-2021 Operational Plan for Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV will enable the early diagnosis and… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.