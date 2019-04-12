Angola: Portugal Available to Assist Angola in Electronic Procedure

Luanda, — Portuguese minister of Justice Francisca Van-Dúnem expressed the European country's availability to support Angola to continue with the dematerialisation of the processes and of electronic procedures.

The dematerialisation of the processes and electronic procedure aims to reduce the use of paper in judicial proceedings, at the same time ensuring speed up in the procedure of these documents.

In an interview published on Thursday (11) by the National Radio of Angola (RNA), ahead of 16-18 April working visit to Angola, Francisca Van-Dúnem said the support should be given to Superior Council of Judiciary (Angola).

The minister said the move marks the resumption of the work that existed before, stressing that the opening of the Portuguese side follows a request by the President of the Superior Council of the Judiciary of Angola.

Francisca Van-Dúnem was born in Luanda and is the first black woman to take up a ministerial position in Portugal.