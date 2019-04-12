Tanzania: Morogoro RC Suspends 2 Senior Officials Over Corruption

Morogoro — Morogoro Regional Commissioner Steven Kebwe has suspended acting district medical officer Kazimili Subi and procurement officer Emmanuel Ntatie over corruption allegations.

Dr Kebwe was speaking during his tour of the Dutumi project site where technicians complained that some officials had been demanding bribes of Sh500,000 for every building.

Dr Kebwe directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau to investigate the matters and take action.

He also gave Morogoro District Council director Kayombe Ryoba 12 days, up to April 20, to complete the construction of the Mkuyuni Health Centre or else strong measures would be taken against him.

He said it had taken a long time for repairs of Mkuyuni and Dutumi health centres as well as the district hospital, which were destroyed by strong winds, to be completed.

Strong winds also ripped off roofs at Dutumi and Mbwade primary schools.

Ryoba said repairs had been delayed as supervision was poor, but promised that the work would be completed by April 20.