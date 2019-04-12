Sudan: Military Council announces its readiness to form civilian government

Khartoum — The Head of the Political Committee at the Military Council Lt. Gen. Omar Zain-al-Abideen has announced their readiness to form a civilian government, stipulating their assumption to the Ministries of Defense and Interior.

In a press conference held Friday at the General Command of the Armed Forces, Zain-al-Abideen stressed that they would not exclude any political parties, urging the politicians and armed movements to sit down for dialogue and consensus on a civilian government, categorically saying that they are the protectors of the homeland and citizens. He affirmed that they did have any ideological background and solutions to the current problems, pointing out that they have come in accordance with the popular mandate and sit-in in front of the General Command of the Army, stressing the importance of the security preservation, calling on the protesters and politicians to solve political and economic problems.