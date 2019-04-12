Tanzania: Hosting U-17 Afcon Is Huge for Tanzania - Karia

PRESIDENT of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Wallace Karia has said it is huge for the country to host the U-17 Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The U-17 Afcon will take place in Tanzania April 14-28th in the capital Dar es Salaam. "We are happy that Tanzania this time has the chance to showcase it's hosting abilities. We are going to work hard to make sure that as hosts the tournament is very successful," said Karia on Wednesday.

The TFF President said hosting the tournament is good because it increasing the love for the game among the locals and also motivates younger footballers. "It will also help us to check on areas we must improve in hosting big CAF events and also marketing the tourism in the country," he added.

Karia said it will be a plus if the Serengeti Boys qualify for the U-17 FIFA World Cup. "We are happy the senior team has made it to the 2019 Afcon after many years and now we hope the U-17s can also qualify for World Cup," he added.

The U-17 Afcon will feature Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria and Angola in Group A, while Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco and Guinea will battle it