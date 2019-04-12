Tanzania: Heslb Fails to Recover 1.5tri/ - From Untraced Defaulters

HIGHER Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) has a loan balance of 1.46tri/- from untraceable defaulters, a 2017/18 Controller and Auditor General report reveals.

The report said the untraceable significant loan balance may limits the Board's financial ability to provide more loans to new and continuing students. The amount is significant considering guidance provided by Sect. 4(h)-(g) of the Board's Act which requires the Board to establish networking and cooperation links with institutions and organisations so as to identify loan beneficiaries and facilitate recovery of granted loans.

"I recommend that the Board engage other institutions and any other available sources of information to strengthen its database to be able to identify the yet untraced beneficiaries," the CAG, Prof Mussa Assad said in the report.

However, HESLB Executive Director, Razaq Badru said in January that the board had managed to collect 94.01bn/- from loan beneficiaries from January to December last year, surpassing the target of collecting 71.4bn/- in a six months period.

The 94.01bn/- collection is equivalent to 8.7 per cent increase compared to 85.88bn/- collected in the corresponding period in 2017, he said. He was briefing reporters on loan recovery from beneficiaries in 2018/19 financial years where the target is to collect 150bn/-.

According to him the collections were from 198,659 self-employed beneficiaries and those employed in public and private sector. In the period from July and December they managed to trace 12,600 new beneficiaries whom had not started to repay their loans, he said.

According to him the number of beneficiaries who are repaying their loans had reached 198,659. HESLB was established by the government to assist on a loan basis, needy Tanzanian students who secure admission in accredited higher learning institutions, but who have no economic power to pay for the costs of their education.

In order to sustain its activities HESLB is entrusted with the task of collecting due loans from previous loan beneficiaries given loans by the government since 1994, in order to have a revolving fund in place.

According to information from HESLB website, since its establishment in July 2005, the Board has managed to issue loans to needy students and the trend shows a steady growth.

It started out with 16,345 students who were loaned by the government through the then Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. By the 2015/2016 academic year, a total of 123,798 students were allocated with loans.