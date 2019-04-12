Tanzania: Minister Urges New Taliri Board Members to Tackle Milk Challenges

MINISTER for Livestock and Fisheries, Luhaga Mpina has urged the Tanzania Livestock Research Institute (TALIRI) to work earnestly to ensure they conduct researches that will bring reforms in the industry.

Speaking after the swearing- in of eight members of the TALIRI board in Dodoma yesterday, the minister said research must be conducted to establish the livestock value chain analysis that links production systems, markets and consumers.

"Value chain analysis is essential to an understanding of markets, their relationships, the participation of different actors and the critical constraints that limit the growth of livestock production and consequently the competitiveness of farmers," he said.

He noted that the board members included its Chairperson, Professor Sebastian Chenyambuga, Dr Eligy Shirima, Dr Angelo Mwilawa, Dr Bakari Salum Msangi, Dr Furaha Mramba, Dr Omari Mponda, Yohana Kubini and Julius Maunde.

He said it was an embarrassment for Kenya milk production to surpass that of Tanzania while the country has the second highest livestock population among the countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

"It does not make sense for our country to import milk simply because milk production in the country is not sufficient to our industries, this cannot be happening in our country, it is humiliating," he noted.

He said Tanzania spends at least 30bn/- in milk imports each year even though the country is ranked second in Africa in terms of the largest cattle population. Tanzania had 30.5 million cattle that produce up to 2.4 billion litres of milk per annum.

Expounding further, he said it was expected that through the new board, all the challenges will be resolved but that will depend on the commitment and persistence of the board members in carrying out their responsibilities.

Mr Mpina warned board members who will not carry out their duties properly with lame excuses that they will be relieved of their duties as the fifth phase government intends to revolutionise the sector of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Water and Livestock, Mr Mahmoud Mgimwa said board members must conduct research that will bring a solution to the community, especially in livestock keeping.

TALIRI Board Chairperson, Prof Sebastian Chenyambuga assured the minister that he will supervise well other members in bringing answers to challenges that have been troubling the country.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that until October 2015, Tanzania was home to 25.8 million cattle, 19 million goats, 5.5 million sheep and 1.7 million pigs.

The number of cattle rose to 30.5 million during the 2016/17 financial year, the NBS Director General, Dr Albina Chuwa, said in May 2018.