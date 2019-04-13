South Africa: Bafana Bafana Coach Not Fazed By the So Called Group of Death

Photo: CAF

AFCON - Which is the most exciting group?

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter said he was not fazed by the so-called Group of Death after Bafana Bafana were drawn in Group D with Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia at the AFCON draw in Cairo, Egypt on Friday night.

"It is a tough but exciting draw. We have generally done well against big teams but struggled against so-called smaller teams. If we play to our potential we should give all teams problems," said Baxter after the draw.

"We are not going to shout from the rooftops but we are definitely not in this Group to add numbers. It is a good group with top teams and it makes it interesting for good football," he added conservatively.

Baxter said preparations will have to begin now that they know their opponents.

There is one West African team, one North African and another from Southern Region, and Baxter will have to work around this schedule for his preparations.

"We should sit down as a technical team and see how best we can prepare for this tournament," he added