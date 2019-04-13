12 April 2019

Namibia Drawn in Group of Death

Namibia's Brave Warriors were drawn in Group D against Morocco, the Ivory Coast and South Africa at the Africa Cup of Nations draw in Giza, Egypt on Friday night.

The group, which was soon dubbed the 'Group of Death' pits Namibia against three powerhouses of African soccer for the Afcon finals which take place in Egypt from 21 June to 20 July.

The Ivory Coast have won the tournament on two occasions with their last victory coming in 2015, while Morocco and South Africa have each won it on one occasion.

It is only the third time that Namibia has qualified for the Afcon finals, following their maiden appearance in 1998 and 2008.

The group, with the exception of Morocco's Atlas Lions, is an almost exact nostalgic replica of the 1998 African Nations Cup group during Namibia's maiden appearance at the continental showpiece. Angola was the fourth team in the group that year.

