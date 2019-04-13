Africa: The Afcon 2019 Games Revealed

Photo: CAF

AFCON - Which is the most exciting group?

Egypt-Zimbabwe will be the opening match of this Total AFCON 2019. The draw has reached its verdict. The Pharaohs, in Group A, will face the Leopards of the DRC, the Cranes of Uganda and the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

In Group B, the Nigerian Super Eagles will face two teams that qualified for the first time at this AFCON: Burundi and Madagascar. Not to mention the National Sily of Guinea.

One of the tournament's favorites, Sadio Mané's Senegal, will play in Group C against Tanzania and Kenya. The Algerian Fennecs will be the other favorite team in this group.

In Group D, Hervé Renard will meet Côte d'Ivoire again. The Atlas Lions will have to beware of South Africa and the small thumb, Namibia

In Group E, the Carthage Eagles will face the Mali Eagles and the Mauritania Muribitoun, for whom this is their first participation in the CAN, and Angola.

The Cameroonian defending champion will face the Black Stars of Ghana, Benin and Guinea Bissau