Nigeria: Actor Mofe Duncan's Three-Year-Old Marriage Crashes

Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan, has confirmed that his marriage of three years to Jessica Kakkad has crashed.

The couple tied the knot in August 2015 at an elaborate ceremony in Lagos.

The 36-year-old actor confirmed the news on Instagram on Friday and said the union crashed a year ago.

He wrote, "My marriage has been over for a year now but I have remained cordial with both families. My family is doing well and I'm doing well as I've moved on with my life and my career.

"I appreciate all the support shown. My family and I were waiting for the right time to put out a statement but I guess social media has a way of doing things."

Jessica had earlier confirmed the split during a question and answer session on Instagram on Friday.

The couple had managed to keep their union away from social media not until a suggestive chat between the actor and a woman named Zainab leaked online in 2016.