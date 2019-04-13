Nigeria Ready to Help Neighbours, Assures Buhari

Abuja — Nigeria would always cooperate with its neighbours and lend a helping hand as necessary, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Receiving the outgoing Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea, Mr. Job Obiang Esono Mbengono, at a farewell audience at State House, Abuja, yesterday, the President said Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have always identified with each other, "and we will continue to maintain good neighborliness."

Buhari said he was happy that the outgoing envoy, who spent nine years in Nigeria, "settled and understood our people and culture quite well."

Mbengono said Nigeria made great impact on his life, as he learnt a lot "about this big and important country," adding that the people were friendly and warm.

While congratulating Buhari on his re-election, he said: "Nigeria is in good hands and we are happy."Mbengono also conveyed the best wishes of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to the Nigerian leader.